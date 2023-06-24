Williamsport, Pa. — Area SPCAs are currently operating under financial strain as donations decline and requests for support fall short.

"Donations have plummeted," wrote the Clinton County SPCA in a recent Facebook post. Lycoming and Clinton County SPCAs don’t receive federal, state, or county funds. As businesses based on donations, it’s not uncommon to operate at a fiscal loss.

Lycoming County, Pennsylvania’s largest county, previously granted its SPCA $25,000 a year until county commissioner’s “stopped and reallocated elsewhere,” according to Alyssa Correll, Executive Director, Lycoming County SPCA. Ongoing funding requests have continually been denied.

According to the Lycoming SPCA 2022 Annual Report, the Lycoming County SPCA served 3,140 animals last year, including 854 adoptions. Euthanizations, once totaling 2,200 a year, are now down to 50 in the county.

“It’s been tough in recent years,” Correll added. Reduced funding and increasing costs are “really hurting the shelter.” Despite this, Lycoming County has reportedly “maintained level of impact over the last five years," according to the report.

Summertime: A slow period at SPCAs

Pet adoptions slow during summer months. Trends show that strays appear more often during the summertime, according to Correll. “Anytime there's nicer weather we tend to see more strays,” she said.

SPCA averages 279 reunions per year—due, in large part, to microchips. “Microchipping is the best and most helpful way for us to help lost pets get home safe,” Correll said. “They don’t track your pets location. It tells us who they are and who to contact once found.”

“It’s like putting in a bar code so we can call the manufacturer to get the information who the pet belongs to,” Correll says. The chip, “smaller than a grain of rice,” is “relatively painless” to place.

Microchipping, one of many SPCA services, is offered at a reduced $25 rate by appointment. “We’re here for the welfare of all animals. We know there’s going to be owners who have limited funds so we offer this as well,” she said.

No public funding

Animals are processed from every Lycoming County municipality. Only 11 of 52 municipalities donate toward SPCA expenses. With small donations, local elected officials could collectively cover a large portion.

“We’ve made requests that have fallen on deaf ears,” Correll said. Higher-supporting communities cut 2021 donations by half. “Everyone has a lot on their plates and budgets,” she said. “It may be an oversight or it may be limited funding paired with unlimited needs.”

In 2022, the SPCA received funding from the following municipalities: the City of Williamsport ($28,000); South Williamsport ($1,700); Loyalsock Twp. ($4,000); Jersey Shore ($375); Cogan House Twp. ($250); Montgomery ($750); Wolf Twp. ($3,500); Lewis Twp. ($1,000); Mifflin Twp. ($500); Hughesville ($300); and Fairfield Twp. ($1,750).

The SPCA is, “incredibly fortunate for the community of supporters we do have,” but, Correll adds, “(we) would be very grateful for any funding to keep providing the quality and quantity of public services we do for Lycoming County.”