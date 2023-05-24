Harrisburg, Pa. – There are 458 senior community centers throughout Pennsylvania.They are essential for providing access to everything from healthy meals to transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, exercise and wellness programs, and simple company and fellowship.

Need help with social isolation or feeling lonely? The Eldercare Locator connects the public to services for older adults and their families. This resource seeks to provide assistance for a wide range of issues affecting older Americans, including social isolation and loneliness. Call the Eldercare Locator at 800-677-1116 or visit https://eldercare.acl.gov/ to get connected today. For additional resources on older adults and social isolation and loneliness visit, Expand Your Circles: Prevent Isolation and Loneliness As You Age *Source: National Institute on Aging

One of their most important functions, said Jason Kavulich, acting secretary of Aging, is to help battle feelings of loneliness and isolation in the senior population.

About 28 percent of older adults in the United States, or 13.8 million people, live alone, according to a report by the Administration for Community Living’s Administration on Aging of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Not all are lonely, but circumstances often lead seniors to feel more isolated than other age groups.

“People who are lonely and isolated are at a higher risk for dementia,” the secretary said in a recent event during which he announced funding to 48 senior centers across the state. “They feel an increased sense of unwell, a health risk akin to smoking 15 additional cigarettes a day,” he said. “Loneliness and isolation shorten people’s lifespan.”

In a move to boost funding for these centers, aimed at modernizing and updating the facilities, adding new technology, and fortifying health and entertainment programming, Governor Shapiro proposed an additional $1 million in his first budget proposal towards grant programs for Senior Community Centers (SCCs) across the Commonwealth.

“Our senior community centers are pillars in our communities and to the older adults they serve. Whether it’s a meal, health and wellness activities, or socializing, these centers help our seniors thrive and continue to live independently as they age,” said Kavulich.

“Many times, a senior community center may be the only interaction that an older adult has, and we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive, and inviting,” Kavulich continued.

$2 million in grants awarded

Earlier this month, 48 SCCs were named recipients of the department’s 2022-2023 Senior Community Center grants – totaling $2 million in funding appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery, including a popular area senior center in State College, and another in Penns Creek.

The Centre Region Active Adult Center at 2901 East College Ave, State College, was awarded $11,654 for new programs and services, according to State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre.

“Having a broad range of programs and services is key to keeping our area’s active seniors engaged and connected, and the center does a terrific job with plenty of classes and activities of all kinds,” Conklin said. “The funding awarded today will allow them to maintain and expand those programs to provide seniors an even better experience.”

Penns Creek Adult Resource Center at 3551 Richard ROad, Penns Creek, will receive $137,122 toward capital improvements and renovations, according to a release from the Department of Aging.

This year marks the return of awarding the grants through a competitive process, according to the Department of Aging. During the last two years of the pandemic, when many of Pennsylvania’s senior community centers were struggling, the competition aspect of the grants was suspended and the grant money was distributed equally to help all of the centers in the state.

“The proposed additional $1 million would allow for two funding tracks, both competitive and non-competitive, which would help us reach those senior centers that traditionally have struggled with hitting the high bar required as a part of the competitive grant cycle,” Kavulich said.

“Having a non-competitive track would help ensure those senior centers have funds coming into their doors to buy new computers, to get new exercise equipment, or just to take care of the little everyday things that wear down over time,” he added.

