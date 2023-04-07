Area photographers will soon have a chance to get their work displayed in a public exhibit.

The “27th Annual Juried Photography Show," organized by the Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs, has opened submissions to the general public. Any photographer can enter up to four photographs.

All entries will be judged by a panel of judges with recognized expertise in photography and/or the arts. Photographs will be exhibited at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society from May 1 to May 27, 2023. The show opens with a wine and cheese reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023.

All registration of entries must be done online. No registration will be available at drop off. Registration begins on April 1, 2023, and registration cut-off is midnight on Friday, April 21, 2023.

An email address is required for submission. A non-refundable entry fee of $10.00 for SVS members, $25.00 for non-members, and one entry half off for students, per photograph, must accompany each entry.

Cash prizes will be awarded as follows:

Best in Show - $500.00

First Place - $400.00

Second Place - $300.00

Third Place - $200.00

Honorable Mention - $ 50.00

Judge’s Choice (1 per judge= 3 ribbons) - $50.00 each

Complete registration details and rules for the show are posted at www.svshutterbugs.org/shows.

