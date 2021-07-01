Williamsport, Pa. -- The River Valley Regional YMCA Williamsport Branch has partnered with River Valley Health and Dental and Let’s End COVID! to hold four COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout July.

Clinics will be held at the Williamsport Branch YMCA at 641 Walnut Street on July 7, 14, 21, and 28.

The clinics will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the YMCA Multi-Purpose Room. Vaccines will be given by River Valley Health and Dental.

These clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Anyone may walk-in to get the vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine approved for youth. The one shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available as well. Please bring a valid ID.

“We are excited to be partnering to provide access for the community to the vaccine,” stated Chad Eberhart, YMCA CEO “Providing for the greater health and wellness of the community is a key component of our mission.”

Anyone who receives a vaccine through this clinic will receive a guest pass to the YMCA and a $5 Sheetz gift card courtesy of Let’s End COVID!. For more information, please contact the Williamsport Branch YMCA at 570-323-7134 or River Valley Health and Dental at 570-567-5400.

About Let's End COVID! Let’s End COVID! Is a group of concerned people in northcentral Pa. working to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic through education, outreach, and mitigation strategies. Their membership includes leaders in the fields of medicine, public health, faith, education, business, and public policy. Although representing a variety of perspectives, they share a non-partisan desire to implement solutions to the COVID-19 public health crisis that has devastated the lives of so many families in Lycoming County.