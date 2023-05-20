In honor of Nurses Week this May 6-12, hundreds of area nurses in the UPMC system gathered together for an awards banquet.

The annual Nurses Recognition and Awards Banquet was held at Herman & Luther’s in Montoursville. The banquet capped off a week of celebratory and informational events for nurses at UPMC.

National Nurses Week focuses attention on the dedication, commitment, and tireless effort of nurses nationwide.

“Nursing requires selflessly serving and caring for patients, often when they may be experiencing one of the hardest points of their lives,” said Susan Duchman, vice president and chief nursing officer, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“It takes a special person to be a nurse, someone who understands that our vocation is more than a paycheck and a career, it’s a calling. This celebration, along with everything we do during Nurses Week and all year around, are small ways that our organization can show our appreciation for our exceptional nursing team who are helping make our communities safer and healthier for all of us every day.”

Eleven nurses earned awards this year:

Francesca Timpone, LPN, Medical-Surgical, UPMC Williamsport – Angelina's Dream Award presented to an exceptional LPN currently enrolled in an LPN-to-RN program.

Devan Guinter, BSN, Nursing Education, UPMC Williamsport – Carol Fry Award presented to a nurse for excellence in general nursing.

Kristine Cole, BSN, The Birthplace, UPMC Williamsport – Ellen Taylor Award presented to a nurse for excellence in obstetrical care.

Micah Shaw, BSN, Medical-Surgical, UPMC Williamsport – Neuroscience Award presented to a nurse for excellence in emergency, critical care, stroke, or rehabilitation services.

Marguerite Parmer, RN, Clinical Resource Team, UPMC Williamsport – Catino Award presented to a nurse for excellence in critical care.

Jessica Miller, RN, Behavioral Health, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus – Mindy Goodling Award presented to an RN or LPN for excellence in behavioral health services.

Diann Fischer, BSN, Electrophysiology, and Monica Flexer, RN, Cardiology, UPMC Williamsport – Heart & Vascular Institute Nursing Excellence Award presented to a nurse or nurses exceeding the standards of professionalism and performance in heart and vascular care.

Sharon Adams, RN, Emergency Medicine, UPMC Muncy – Pat Stopper Award presented to a nurse leader for excellence in leadership.

Steven Styers, RN, Medical-Surgical, UPMC Williamsport – Life’s Work Award presented to a nurse for an exceptional career in the nursing field.

Susan Zinck, RN, Medical-Surgical, UPMC Williamsport – Sister Jean Mohl Award presented to a nurse who embodies the attributes of Sister Jean and her consistent commitment to exceptional patient care.

The celebratory week began May 6, which was also Registered Nurse Recognition Day, and ended May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

