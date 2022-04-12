Warrensville, Pa — Celebrate Earth Day this April at a Williamsport area nature park, Rider Park.

The First Community Foundation Partnership is organizing event activities for Saturday, April 23. Four activities will focus on the theme of “Investing in Our Planet." Attendees can participate in all four activities or choose which activities are most appealing to them.

Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants must pre-register for this event by calling the Community Foundation at 570-321-1500.

Schedule of Events:

8-9 a.m. BIRD WALK

Explore the Francis Kennedy Trail on an hour-long bird walk led by Lycoming Audubon Society members, Fred Stiner and Bruce Buckle. Meet in the parking lot at 8:00 a.m.

9-10 a.m. PLAN YOUR OWN NATIVE GARDEN

Discover the opportunities and limitations of your landscape. Plan your own native garden with help from Rider Park Manager and native plant specialist, Sara Street. Bring a sketch or Google Earth printout of your property. Meet at the Pavilion at 9 a.m.

10 a.m.-noon HANDS ON PLANTING

Volunteer to help plant native trees, shrubs, and perennials at Rider Park. Meet at the Pavilion at 10 a.m.

2-4:30 p.m. PARK HIKE

Hike the Cheryl’s Trail with Rider Park staff. Explore tree identification, invasive non-native shrubs, and look for signs of spring. Meet in the parking lot at 2 p.m.

Rider Park is one of Pennsylvania’s great scenic and recreational treasures, featuring 867 acres of private land available to the public 365 days a year, from dawn to dusk, for hiking, trail running, mountain bike riding, cross country skiing and other low-impact recreational activities.

The Park offers over 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three breathtaking vistas.

Rider Park is owned and operated by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Learn more about Rider Park here.