Williamsport, Pa. — Organizations in the Williamsport community have joined forces to support a house renovation project for area nonprofit Sojourner Truth Ministries.

Once renovated, the two-story duplex at 663 High Street will serve as a communal living space for women transitioning out of homelessness. The living space will further the organization’s House of Hope program, a six to nine month faith-based program dedicated to improving the lives of adult women in the region by teaching them life skills and techniques for healing.

Placed on pause for nearly a year due to lack of funds, the project is now back in motion thanks to grant funding from Lowe’s Hometowns, a nationwide program to rebuild and revitalize community spaces. The competitive program granted 94 awards to communities across 41 states and Washington D.C..

The first half of the project—to renovate half of the duplex—was completed last year with funding support from the First Community Foundation Partnership.

As the region faces an affordable housing shortage, the project is timely and necessary. “We see people literally every single day who are asking about housing, who can't afford housing,” said Rev. Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, Executive Director of Sojourner Truth Ministries.

The timing was also the work of God, says Rev. Labadie-Cihanowyz, who prayed for two years for the duplex to come into their hands. “I used to go around the block, praying that if God would desire it, he would make a way for us to obtain that duplex as an extension ministry, helping low income people and for the House of Hope graduates,” she said.

A couple weeks before the sheriff’s sale on the property, the ministry randomly received a call from an attorney who offered his services, helping them with a title search. Then, ten days before the sale, the organization received a surprise financial gift from an organization that “had been watching over us for a year,” Labadie-Cihanowyz said. The gift was within 400 dollars of the duplex’s sale price. “We felt like that was a direct answer to prayer.”

A new space will dramatically improve lives for many of the House of Hope residents, many of whom are trying to work through addictions without housing. “Some stay in vehicles, some state insurance shelters, some abandoned buildings—unsafe places with unsafe people. And still, they're staying strong,” Labadie-Cihanowyz said.

One former program resident told Labadie-Cihanowyz that the program saved her life. “She said she learned how to be a woman with healthy boundaries, and that she recognizes she's a person of worth,” Labadie-Cihanowyz said.

Various community groups in Williamsport have supported the reconstruction project throughout its stages. In May 2022, Faith Wesleyan Church gutted the place. Then, later in the summer, Transform Williamsport, a project of First Church in Williamsport, spent a week hanging drywall in the building. Penn College students did the electrical work. A crew from the United Way helped one day.

The community support is expected to continue. This year, as part of the Lowe’s Hometowns award, Lowe’s employees will offer a hand. The ministry is open to any additional volunteers. The plan is to complete the project within a few months time, Labadie-Cihanowyz said.

Sojourner Truth Ministries provides homelessness and hunger prevention services in Lycoming County, but is commonly known for its soup kitchen, which provides over 20,000 lunches a year to neighbors in need. Visit their website to get involved. Find out more about the House for Hope program here.

