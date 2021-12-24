Williamsport, Pa. – Jodi Ferris has been donating gifts to foster children during the Holiday's for over ten years. This year, some of her younger family members decided to take part in the tradition, by donating some of their own Christmas gifts.

Kaden Shay, 16, Ben Ferris, 15, and twin boys Keagan and Kruze Getz, 8, donated some of their presents to foster children and were eager to make another child's Christmas morning even more special.

“We’re kind of spoiled,” said Kaden Shay, “so it feels good to be able to give others gifts.” Jodi’s son Ben echoed Kaden, saying, “It's nice seeing other people get what they really want for Christmas.”

Jodi Ferris was happy the get the kids involved and describe it as a change “to show them the magic behind Christmas.”

“Receiving gifts is always nice, but it’s a different feeling when you can make someone else happy as well. My hope is for them to always be kind to others, and if they are able to brighten someone’s day, they should,” said Jodi.

Twin brothers Keagan and Kruze, who are overflowing with personality, were extremely excited when they got the gifts that they would be donating.

“My favorite part is seeing other people happy at Christmas,” said Keagan Getz.

Both twins were overjoyed with how "cool" the toys were and hoped that the kids who would receive the gifts would like them, too.

Kruze Getz said his favorite part of Christmas is "being with those that you love," and said he hopes the gifts will make the foster kids feel that they have even more people out there they could consider family.

“It’s inspirational to me that they are so giving,” said Ashley Cohick, mother of the twins. “I hope they have hands that give and not just take.”

All the boys spoke about how it feels good to make others happy especially on a holiday where so many others are less fortunate.

“It’s not always about getting gifts, it's about giving gifts, too,” said Ben. “Everyone should have a nice Christmas.”