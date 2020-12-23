Traditional Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses may not operate as normal. Just like so many other organizations in 2020, churches have adapted and found ways to follow social distancing protocols while still allowing for followers to worship.

Most churches will be offering only limited in-person seating by reservation for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mass but live streaming for holiday masses are readily available.

Below is a partial list of area churches with mass and attendance information:

St. Joseph’s the Worker Parish

Registration/Reservation is required for in-person attendance.

Mass Times: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Live stream and recording available on Parish website.

St. Ann Catholic Church

Registration/Reservation is required for in-person attendance.

Christmas Eve mass 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Christmas Day mass Midnight, 10 a.m.

Live stream and recording available for 4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass and 10 a.m. Christmas Day mass.

Pine Street United Methodist Church

Pine Street United Methodist Church will be hosting two outdoor Christmas Eve mass gatherings at James Short Park in Loyalsock. Services will be at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and are expected to last about a half hour.

Live streams are also available on the church website.

Immaculate Conception

Registration/Reservation required for in-person attendance.

Mass times: 2 p.m., 7 p.m., Midnight.

Services will be recorded and uploaded immediately following services.

St. Lukes Catholic Church (Jersey Shore)

Registration/Reservation required for in-person attendance.

St. Lukes will have an in-house live stream to follow social distancing protocols and enable more in-person attendance for their 4 p.m. Christmas Eve service, and 10 a.m. Christmas Day service.

Our Lady of Lourdes

Registration/Reservation required for in-person attendance on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve mass times: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m.

Christmas Day mass will not require registration and the mass times are: Midnight, 9 a.m.

Livestreams for Christmas Eve mass at 8 p.m. and Christmas Day mass at 9 a.m. will be available on the church website.

St. Boniface

4 p.m. Christmas Eve mass will be live streamed on the church website.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Registration/Reservation is not required for in-person attendance.

Christmas Eve mass times: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m.

Christmas Day mass times: 9 a.m.

All services will be live streamed via the Parish website.

St. George Church

Registration/Reservation is not required for in-person attendance.

Christmas Eve 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

All services will be live streamed via the church website.