Williamsport, Pa. – January and February are typically the coldest months of the Pennsylvania winter. Between chilly winds and heavy snowfall, the cold days can spell disaster for members of the community who do not have safe, permanent housing.

In an effort to support those who are vulnerable and offer safe housing during the cold winter months, many area organizations have shared opportunities for finding food and shelter.

The First Church in Williamsport has been offering a free meal take out each Wednesday at 5 p.m. and recently announced they are switching to a sit-down meal format starting Jan. 26.

Additionally, the First United Methodist Church in Williamsport is offering a Code Blue Emergency Overnight Center. The center will be open each night from Jan. 3 to March 25, 2022. The center is located at 604 Market St. Williamsport and will be offering a warm place to sleep, with cots, blankets, coffee and food each night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Please contact us if you or your organization are hosting a resource or space and would like it to be shared. We will be updating this article with additional resources for the winter months.