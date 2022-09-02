Laurelton, Pa. — For the second year, West End Library is participating in the "Drop Your Drawers" campaign, a donation drive to provide clothing for local children in need.

The library is collecting packages of new underwear, undershirts, and socks for boys and girls, preferably sizes 4-16. All donations must be new and still in their original packaging.

The drive will last through the entire month of September, and items may be dropped off during business hours at the library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton. All donations will be given to the Mazeppa Manna Food Pantry and distributed to local families with children who are in need of clothing.

The Drop Your Drawers campaign's official mascot is Captain Underpants, the popular character from Dav Pilkey's books of the same name. In addition to collecting donated items, the library will have its collection of Captain Underpants books on display and available to check out.