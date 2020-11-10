This Veteran's Day, businesses across the country are showing their appreciation for and saluting the service of veterans today, and all year round.

While many businesses will be offering dining discounts there is a growing list of other impactful opportunities for Veterans to take advantage of.

Due to COVID-19, many companies have adjusted from their usual Veterans Day discounts and adjusted packages that can be used year round for the heroes that have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

A few examples of some local deals are as follows:

Erb’s West End Family Market and Catering - Free 1/2 sub.

Great Clips - Offering free haircuts or a voucher to come back when needed for your free hair cut.

Buffalo Wild Wings - All past and present armed service members get 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine in or take out.

Olive Garden - Every veteran and/or active duty member will receive a free entree from their special menu. All entrees include breadsticks and your choice of a homemade soup or house salad.

Sheetz - All Veterans and active duty members will receive a free turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink. Additionally car washes are free for those that provide them.

Wendy’s - Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m - 10:30 a.m.

A Military ID will be required to redeem discounts.

To see a full list, and additional year round deals for veterans click HERE.

If you know a veteran, be sure to let them know about these well-deserved discounts and thank them for their service and bravery.