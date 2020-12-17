Williamsport, Pa. – Celebrating the holidays is different in 2020 than other years, but some companies and generous individuals are spreading holiday cheer regardless. Many companies have canceled their normal holiday office parties to keep their employees safe, but in the spirit of the holidays they have chosen to donate their holiday party funds to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“For us, the Mifflinburg Lumber Christmas Party has been a tradition. Families would gather at a local restaurant where we took over an entire room, had appetizers and dinner and shared ridiculous games and gifts. It has been a wonderful event that made our work team more like family,” recalled Nate Seigel, General Manager for Mifflinburg Lumber and Building Supply.

“This year with COVID concerns, we were disappointed to be forced to cancel but saw a new opportunity to give. Since our beginning, giving back in our community has been a fundamental attribute of our organization so it was natural to find a new home for our Christmas funds, especially given the extraordinary need.”

“Thousands of families in central Pennsylvania are experiencing food insecurity for the first time as a result of the pandemic. Of those individuals, one-third are children,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time, but for many who are trying to get back on their feet, the holidays can be the most stressful time of the year. Many individuals have also come together this holiday season to be that glimmer of hope for their neighbors.

“I usually exchange small presents with a group of good friends over the holidays. This year, we've decided that gifts are just inappropriate with such need out there, so we are all donating to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in lieu of gifts,” said an anonymous donor.

This act of kindness is not taken lightly by neighbors and friends reaching out for help this holiday season. For Josie, who attended a holiday distribution at a partner agency in Williamsport, the Food Bank and the services it provides for families, including her own, means love. “It shows me there is love in the community,” Josie says. “Even with all of the bad news and everybody is going through their own things… [but] there’s still some kind of love out there.”

Josie’s daughter, Angelia, added “There’s a lot of care that people put into it [the Food Bank]. It means a lot from everybody in our household.”

Since COVID struck, the Food Bank saw a more than 40% increase in food distribution over the same time last year. This equates to more than 13 million additional healthy meals.

The need is not waning. COVID-19 is a harsh reminder that anyone, at any time, in any circumstance, could need a little extra help keeping food on the table. Not unlike many Americans, many of the 200,000 people, up from 135,000 the year prior, who visit the Food Bank and its partner agencies each month live paycheck-to-paycheck and are one bad break away from being in a tough spot.

“This has been a year like no other. The charitable food network has been put to the test with a significant increase in demand since March,” said Arthur. “It is partnerships like these, where we remain a strong front to combat hunger and make sure everyone has a meal on the table this holiday and beyond.”

To learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and to join in the fight against hunger, please visit www.centralpafoodbank.org or call (570) 321-8023.