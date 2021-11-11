This Veteran's Day, businesses and community groups are organizing events to honor service traditions and give back to those who served. Find a list of community events and discounts below.

Community events:

Veteran's Day Ceremony - Montoursville Cemetery: Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Veteran's breakfast - First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown: Nov. 13, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; offering buffet style breakfast of eggs, meat, pancakes, fruit.

History of Flags - The Taber Museum: Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Dentist discount:

Carl Jenkins Dentistry - 315 Main St, Watsontown, Pa: free, same day appointments.

Dr. Carl Jenkins and his team will be offering a free day of dentistry for veterans. Any veteran with a dental need may call for a same day appointment starting at 7 a.m. We will provide appointments until the day is filled.

Dr. Jenkins and his team have been providing this free day of dentistry around veterans day over the past 7 years.

“Many people reach out to say thank you to veterans during the time around veterans day. We can think of no better way to say thank you for your service than to help a deserving veteran smile.” Says Dr. Carl Jenkins. “ My staff offers there time to help our veterans and we couldn’t do this without them.”

Veterans may call the office starting at 7 a.m. to schedule an appointment for the same day. 570-538-5005. Appointments go very fast so please call promptly.

Meal discounts:

Note: A Military ID is required to redeem discounts at many locations.

Dolly's Diner: Free Dolly's Special; available from Open - 12 p.m., all three locations.

Boom City Brewing Company: Free meal from a select list along with a free hand-crafted brew.

Mileto's Sub Shop: Free half of a hoagie.

Great Clips: Offering free haircuts or a voucher to use your free hair cut discount at a later time.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings and fries for dine in or take out for veterans and active members of the military.

Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu for veterans and active members of the military.

Sheetz: Veterans will be offered a free lunch of half a turkey or ham sub, and a regular fountain drink. Plus a free $9 carwash.

For a full list of chain restaurant and business discounts, click HERE.

If you know a veteran, be sure to let them know about these well-deserved discounts and thank them for their service and bravery.