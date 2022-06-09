If you're on the hunt for discounted books, stock up at used book sales in your community. June and July sales are upcoming in Wellsboro and Lewisburg, respectively.

Green Free Library of Wellsboro

The Friends of The Green Free Library Annual Book Sale starts next Wednesday, June 15 and ends on Sunday, June 19 during the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.

Gently used books for adults will be indoors at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center and books for toddlers to tweens will be in tents outdoors on the front lawn of the Green Free Library, both located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Each child will get to pick a book to take home for free. Prices range from 25 cents to $3; some may be higher.

Sale hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15; from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

The bag sale will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Books will be sold for $5 per bag of any size. Customers are asked to bring their own bags and pay in cash.

For more information, call the library at 570-724-4876.

The Public Library for Union County

The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 through Saturday, July 23 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45).

More than 20,000 items are for sale including sorted hardcover, paperback, audiobooks and vintage books, as well as CDs and DVDs.

Books are sold for $20 per bag and bags are provided by the library.

The church is air-conditioned and handicap accessible.

The hours for the sale will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 7 pm; and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

In anticipation of the upcoming book sale, the Public Library for Union County will not be accepting any book donations due to lack of storage space.

For more information, visit the library website at UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.

Do you know of any other county book sales happening this summer? Email news@northcentralpa.com and we will add the event to our list.

