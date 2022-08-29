Duboistown, Pa. — "What's more important: basic sanitation and clean drinking water, or an iPhone?"

It's a provocative question posed by Jared Dressler, acting regional director of DEP's Northcentral Regional Office, during a tour of the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority (WMWA) last week. The tour was to highlight the proactive protection efforts that go into ensuring safe drinking water for roughly 51,000 customers in the region.

Residents within the WMWA service area use, on average, 3,500 gallons of water a month, according to Eric Smithgall, director of Engineering for WMWA, and pay a bill of roughly $70 to $80 a month on water and sewer services.

According to money saving websites, a cell phone customer pays, on average, between $114 to $127 each month.

So what do you get in exchange for your water bill (at a lesser cost than the average cell phone plan)? Generally speaking, when you turn on your faucet, you get hot or cold, clean water. When you flush your toilet, the water and waste go away.

But there are layers of planning, science, and maintenance that go into protecting the source water that becomes the clean water that flows from your tap. And a clean, plentiful watershed is the key.

"I'm happy to say that nothing has changed in the watershed in the 30 years that I've worked for the organization," said Wendy Walter, director of compliance, safety & security for WMWA and the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA).

In a world where development and progress is typically valued, maintaining the pristine land that was first acquired in 1900 is more important than developing it.

"Around 1900, the companies that owned the watershed saw fit that they should own the property in order to protect the water that was being supplied to the citizens of Williamsport. In 1917 there was a Typhoid outbreak which really sped up the process of acquiring the property," Walter said.

People living in the area were relocated so that eventually the WMWA owned more than 10,000 uninhabited acres, allowing the source water there to remain undisturbed.

The term “source water” describes any water source, such as groundwater, rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and springs, used to provide water to public drinking water supplies.

In the 10,000 acres of reservoir property sit two watersheds: Hagermans and Mosquito, each holding 530 million gallons of fresh water. The amount of water would allow the WMWA to pump 12.5 million gallons of water a day to homes and businesses in the region, but currently they meet a demand of 5.5 million.

The land surrounding the watersheds are protected to ensure minimal to no contamination. A natural area protects the water, and also serves as a recreational area for mountain bikers and hikers.

DEP Source Water Protection Program

WMWA participates in DEP’s Source Water Protection Program, a voluntary program that helps the water authority keep the source water plentiful and clean.

As participants, the water authority is required to submit annual updates to DEP that outline their source water protection goals, efforts, and partnerships, as well as an inventory of potential sources of contamination, known as PSOCs.

In return, DEP assists state water systems with funding for the development of their source water protection plans and encourages ongoing plan implementation activities.

"Using a plan is voluntary," said Edie Gair, licensed professional geologist with DEP, North Central Regional Office. Why wouldn't a water authority participate in the free program? "Indeed," said Gair, "why wouldn't they?"

In the state, there are approximately 3,000 community water systems, according to Gair. About 982 have a substantial implementation, meaning they employ some type of source water protection strategy, and there are about 417 approved plans in action statewide.

Some water systems serve large populations, and some are as small as a mobile home park, according to Gair.

DEP source water protection plans offer tools to help water systems develop emergency response plans for spills in source water protection zones; restore streams, streambanks, and riparian areas to reduce pollution; employ best management practices for agriculture, forestry, and stormwater control; and protect the land surrounding wellheads and sensitive areas through purchase, property easements, or municipal zoning ordinances.

“Protecting source water from potential contamination reduces the need, and cost, for water treatment; extends the life of wells, treatment facilities, and other infrastructure; and provides auxiliary benefits to the community and environment, such as pollution reduction, green space preservation, and outdoor recreation,” said Dressler.

Educational programming

The Waterdale Environmental Education Center is a historic caretaker’s lodge on the WMWA property that has been converted into a facility for community education and outreach programs, meeting the educational standards for grades 4-12, engaging students in fieldwork.

The educational programs emphasize science and stewardship of natural resources and public water supply sources. WMWA works with DEP, the Lycoming College Clean Water Institute, Lycoming County Conservation District, Lycoming County Audubon Society, and other trusted partners to deliver educational programming at the facility.

"It's a nice alliance," said Walter. "Students get to see how the choices they make affect what happens in the water system."

Continual upkeep equals cost savings

There are 280 miles of water main pipes and nine tanks and pump systems within the WMWA's well field and service area that distribute water to households in Williamsport, South Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, the borough of Duboistown, Armstrong Township, and Old Lycoming Township.

"One mile equals $1.25 million to replace when something breaks," said Smithgall. "This is why being proactive and maintaining the pipes is so important to head off water main breaks."

The WMWA employs third-shift leak detectors, working when the water use is lower to stay constantly vigilant on leaks. Working ahead, following the WMWA's replacement plan—a couple of miles pipes each year—is more cost effective than repairing broken pipes, Smithgall said.

Walter hopes that residents within the WMWA service area know and appreciate how protected and abundant the source water is. "We hope it gives our customers confidence in their tap water that they know the watershed is maintained and controlled for their benefit."

