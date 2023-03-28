Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce an opening reception for two new exhibits for April.

“Metal MetaMorphic,” an exhibit of metal sculptures by Mark English of Westfield will be in the Main Gallery and “Bowing to the Sun,” a photography exhibit by Sherry Elliott of Galeton will be in the Atrium Gallery.

The opening reception will be held on Sat., April 1 from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public. Guests will have a chance to see these two lively exhibits and to speak with the artists about their inspirations and techniques.

Sherry will give an artist’s talk at 3 p.m., and Mark will speak with guests individually.

Mark English is a self-taught metal sculptor whose journey as a professional artist began in 1972 with an assignment in his senior year art class at Cowanesque Valley High School. His father owned an auto body shop and taught him skills like welding that allow him to create in this medium. English works primarily with welded steel and feels that being a self-taught artist brings a rawness to some of his pieces.

“I try to incorporate materials with a previous life, bringing the past with the present," English said. "My materials, much like people, are often imperfect and dented, showing signs of wear, yet having a story and waiting to be transformed.”

English participates in a variety of fairs, fine art shows, and organizations that promote the arts in the Northeast. His works are on display in galleries and private collections around the world.

Sherry Elliott is originally from Philadelphia, but currently lives on a century farm outside of Galeton. She is a former teacher, current pastor, avid writer, and amateur artist working in a variety of media. This exhibit focuses on her love for photographing local scenes, including black and white still lives and sunflowers that bend toward the light.

“I was waiting for the perfect time to catch the sunflowers at their peak,"Elliot explained. "It was an impatient waiting, then the day arrived. To say it was a halcyon afternoon misses the mark of perfection. As it passed above them, the sunflowers seemed to crane their necks to follow the sun.”

Sherry is an active member of the Wellsboro Art Club and a local writing group. She loves exploring and learning the landscape of the area.

The Gmeiner is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is free. For more information, contact Carrie at 570-724-1917 or

director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.