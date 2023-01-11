Veteran-owned businesses can now apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) funding through the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program.

The program will be the Agency’s primary certification option for all Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSBs) and SDVOSBs, important classifications that enable those businesses to qualify for federal programs.

The Agency began accepting applications on Jan. 9, 2023. SBA Administrator Guzman has granted a one-time, one-year extension to the current Veteran small businesses verified by the Veterans Administration Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) as of Jan. 1, 2023.

The SBA is implementing several improvements to streamline the certification experience for Veteran entrepreneurs:

Providing Veterans with a central support platform for their small business certification needs.

Providing reciprocal certification for businesses with remaining eligibility in the women-owned small business (WOSB) and 8(a) programs.

Creating a more business-friendly approach by streamlining the application process and aligning ownership and control requirements across the VetCert, 8(a), and WOSB programs.

All changes to the certification process, along with new eligibility requirements are available online.

Background on the Veteran Small Business Certification Program

To be eligible to apply for the Veteran Small Business Certification Program, an applicant must:

Be considered a small business, as defined by the size standard corresponding to any NAICS code listed in the business’s SAM profile.

Have no less than 51% of the business owned and controlled by one or more Veterans.

For certification as a SDVOSB, have no less than 51% of the business owned and controlled by one or more Veterans rated as service-disabled by VA.

For those Veterans who are permanently and totally disabled and unable to manage the daily business operations of their business, their business may still qualify if their spouse or appointed, permanent caregiver is assisting in that management.

Eligible new applicants certified by the SBA after January 1, 2023, will receive the standard three-year certification period.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, both Veteran and service-disabled Veteran small business owners will need to be certified to compete for federal contracting set-asides unless an application from a self-certified firm is pending an SBA decision.

For the latest information on the Veteran Small Business Certification program, visit www.sba.gov/vetcert, reference the program’s FAQs, or email vetcert@sba.gov.

