Warrior Run, Pa. – The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has opened applications through the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund. In order to be eligible, an organization must be a nonprofit that serves Upper Northumberland County.

Grants and scholarships from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are made possible by the generous gifts of Josephine Smith, a woman of vision for the future of her community. Charitable dollars are available through a competitive process to nonprofits with programs or projects that benefit individuals that reside in the greater Warrior Run community - as defined by the geographic boundaries of the Warrior Run School District.

The Fund has $153,000 available to grant for programs or projects that will begin in Spring 2021. Preference is given to the following organizations as outlined in Ms. Smith’s will: Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health Foundation for home health care programs, the Montgomery House Library, and the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation. Additionally, any nonprofit serving the Warrior Run School District is permitted to apply.

Online application submissions will be accepted through January 2, 2021. Visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.fcfpartnership.org and click on "Apply Here" to create an online user profile and access the application. For additional information, please contact the Director of Grantmaking at (570) 321-1500.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.