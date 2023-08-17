A state program improving access to drinking water and wastewater services for Pennsylvanians is extending application deadlines until Friday, Aug. 18.

The program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), provides eligible households one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service of up to $2,500 each.

Crisis situations can include past-due water bills, termination of utility service, and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.

Receiving utility assistance through another program like LIHEAP does not prevent a household from receiving assistance through LIHWAP if the applicant meets LIHWAP eligibility criteria. If a household has previously received LIHWAP for one water type, they cannot receive another LIHWAP grant for the same water type but could receive it for the other.

Pennsylvanians should have the following information ready to include in their application:

Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in their household

Proof of income for the applicant and all household members

A recent water bill

Applications for LIHWAP can be submitted online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS. Pennsylvanians can also apply for assistance by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930, or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or by visiting their local County Assistance Office.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Dueling Pianos returning to Sunbury for Canine Rescue fundraiser