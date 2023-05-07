Trout Run, Pa. — Tractors, mowers, and antique machinery were on display this weekend at the inaugural spring machinery show in Trout Run.

The Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Show began on Friday with a morning flea market, followed by a tractor parade at 11 a.m. and a tractor pull at 6 p.m. Saturday's events also included a garden tractor-pulling event and live music by Alan Foust from 6-8 p.m.

The show concluded this morning with a church service, flea market, and final tractor parade at 11 a.m.

The Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Association, which put on this weekend's event, will also hold its 36th annual show later this year, from Aug. 3-6, in Trout Run.

