Shamokin, Pa. -- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announced a $250,000 anonymous donation. The donation allowed FCFP to create a donor-advised fund for the Shamokin Area School District, which will be used for the turf replacement project at Kemp Memorial Stadium.

"We are honored to engage in this project,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President and CEO. “It provides a tremendous opportunity to support the School District beyond its budget while honoring more than a century’s worth of significant community contributions from multiple generations of the donor’s family.”

In appreciation, the school district plans to name the field "Bridy-Ruane Field" in recognition of the decades of contributions made to Shamokin, Coal Township, and surrounding communities. The naming will honor family members Flory Bridy (1903 - 1951), Lucy Gergen Bridy (1904 - 2011), Dr. Daniel J. Bridy (1935 - 2018), Joseph R. Ruane (1905 - 1994), Mary Burke Ruane (1906 - 2004), Mary Lou Ruane Bridy (1937 - present), Anita Barni Ruane (1942 - present), and Paul G. Ruane (1933 - 2000).

The turf replacement is complete and ready to use in the fall 2020 sports season. In addition to football, the field will be home to the school band, boys' soccer, girls' soccer, and a practice field for baseball and softball.

“The new field will enable our students and athletes to safely play on a state-of-the-art synthetic turf material. The field will also be used by the band and is a multiple purpose field that can also be used for other sports and a variety of student activities. The District very much appreciates the generous contribution and is honored to memorialize the Bridy and Ruane families and their service to the community,” said Chris Venna, Shamokin Area’s Superintendent.

Football Coach Henry Hynoski, said, “We are so grateful for the people that we have willing to help out the District in a capacity such as this. Our field was outdated, and this gift came at the perfect time. The support that we have in the local community is huge.”