Lock Haven, Pa. — An area mental health awareness walk returned for its fifth and final year this past weekend, bringing together over 30 community members for a shared cause.

The event, formally known as the Cimarron and Benjamin Thomas Memorial Walk, took place on July 22 at Riverview Park in Woodward Township, Clinton County.

Created by area resident Ashton Peters four years ago, the event is intended to raise awareness and funds to combat suicide.

Having just graduated from high school, Peters fittingly named this year's walk "Our Senior Year." Peters decided 2023 would be the last year of the walk, marking the end of an era.

Peters came up with the walk while still in middle school, shortly after he lost two loved ones to suicide just a year apart: his childhood friend Cimarron Thomas and his father, Benjamin.

Alongside Cimarron & Ben, another area student lost to suicide was honored this year: Riley Houser, Central Mountain graduate of 2021. Friends and family of Houser were in attendance.

This year, Peters partnered with "22 Too Many," a nonprofit organization dedicated to decreasing the rate of veteran suicides. The organization reminded event participants of all the heroes lost to suicide across Pennsylvania.

The walks have successfully raised nearly $8,000 over the past five years for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Several organizations helped make the event happen, including 22-Too Many, American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, Woodward Township, and a number of businesses and clubs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Open Williamsport: Lycoming College students' home away from home