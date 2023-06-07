Wellsboro, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Laurel Festival returns this weekend for its 81st year with a range of activities, from vendor fairs to shows to parades and a 10k race.

The festival begins this Saturday, June 10, and continues through June 18 in Wellsboro.

The festival begins with the Family Day on The Green. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine on June 10, Family Day on The Green will feature more than 40 booths with information, activities, and giveaways from balloons to free bike helmets and a free playground ball or a large foam Frisbee for youngsters to take home.

The 40-member Wellsboro Area School District Spring Marching Band will perform at 10 a.m. with a one-hour dance party for preschoolers to 12-year-olds at 11 a.m.

The Pet Parade will be held Sunday, June 11. Children with decorated bicycles and pets of all types from dogs to ducks will gather for judging at 12:25 p.m. in the Packer Park picnic area behind the Wellsboro Senior Center parking lot on Queen Street. At 1:30 p.m., the parade will leave the park, travel up Main Street to The Green for award presentations.

Every night, Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, will be a free concert with different entertainers. The shows are free, but donations are always appreciated.

An Antique Motorcycle Show will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday night, June 13. Allegheny Mountain Chapter AMCA riders will display their cycles at The Green and be on hand to talk about them. Main Street Creamery will be selling homemade ice cream on The Green and at 7 p.m. will be a free concert by Molly's Boys Jug Band.

The annual Arts & Crafts Fair will feature 75 artisans. Thirteen of them will be on The Green with unique, handcrafted items and the 20 vendors on the International Streets of Foods will offer delectable delights on Friday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday at noon on the Tioga County Courthouse steps is the welcome for last year’s Laurel Queen and the 2023 queen candidates.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, the band Yetsu will open the Laurel Queen's Preview on the Deane Center's outdoor stage. The queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event with music.

The Laurel Festival 10K and Two-Mile Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., respectively, on Saturday, June 17. Registration for both will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Packer Park on Queen Street.

At 2 p.m. will be the Laurel Festival Parade with floats, queens, top-notch drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, high school marching bands, antique vehicles, and more.

At Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. coronation ceremony, the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be crowned.

On Sunday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m., the festival will end with the Union Church Service on The Green.

For more information about festival events, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by stopping in at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, by calling (570) 724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com or visiting wellsboropa.com.

Laurel Festival schedule of events

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Family Day & Children’s Health Fair, The Green

Sunday, June 11

1:30 p.m.: Pet Parade, Main Street to The Green; Judging: 12:25 p.m. at Packer Park Picnic Area on Queen Street

Monday, June 12

7 p.m.: Laurel Concert Series: Olds Sleeper - Folk, Country, Delta Blues at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center. Donations appreciated!

Tuesday, June 13

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Allegheny Mountain Chapter AMCA Antique Motorcycle Show at The Green

6 p.m.: Main Street Creamery Homemade Ice Cream (not free) at The Green

7 p.m.: Laurel Concert Series: Molly's Boys Jugband – Blues, Folk, Rock outdoors on The Green, rain location at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center. Donations appreciated!

Wednesday, June 14

7 p.m.: Laurel Concert Series: Wellsboro Town Band outdoors on The Green, rain location at Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Donations appreciated!

Thursday, June 15

7 p.m.: Laurel Concert Series: Wellsboro Men’s & Women’s Choruses - Broadway to Pop at First Presbyterian Church, 130 Main Street. Donations appreciated!

Friday, June 16

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair & International Streets of Foods at The Green

12 p.m.: Queen Candidates Welcome at Tioga County Courthouse Steps

4:30 p.m.: Queens Preview & Laurel Concert with Yetsu at Deane Center Outdoor Stage, rain location at Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center

Saturday, June 17

9 a.m.: 10K Foot Race & 2-Mile Fun Run. Entry fee: 10K $25; Fun Run $5. Start at Packer Park on Queen Street

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Arts & Crafts Fair & International Streets of Foods at The Green

12 p.m.: Mighty St. Joe’s Alumni Drum Corps at Chamber Office Lawn, 114 Main Street

2 p.m.: Laurel Festival Parade on Nichols, Queen, Main, King, Walnut Streets

3 p.m.: Downbeat Percussion at The Green

6:30 p.m.: Coronation of 2023 Laurel Queen at Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Tickets: Adult, $20; Sr. Citizen/Student, $10; Children, 12 & Under, $5

Sunday, June 18

10:30 a.m.: Union Church Service at The Green, rain location: First Baptist Church

