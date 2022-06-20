The 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival wrapped up the weekend of June 18 with the crowning of winners, runner-ups, and other recognitions.

Regan Regina, a June graduate of Wellsboro Area High School, was crowned the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen during the Saturday, June 18 coronation in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

The 80th Laurel Queen was awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship. Regina was also named Miss Congeniality by vote of the other queen candidates and awarded an additional scholarship of $500. She is the daughter of Gretchen Regina and Chad Tennis of Wellsboro and Che Regina of Royersford.

First runner-up, Miss Central Mountain Ashley Rich, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and second runner-up, Miss Montoursville Ruby Muse, received a $1,000 scholarship.

The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce through the Wellsboro Foundation sends the scholarship funds directly to the college each contestant attends to help pay tuition.

“I was excited to be chosen Miss Congeniality and Laurel Queen,” said Miss Regina. “To me, it was special that the girls had liked me and felt I was deserving of the honor of being named Miss Congeniality. I felt a lot of love from them,” she added.

“When I was named Laurel Queen, I was super excited. Eighteen years ago, I attended my first Laurel Festival Parade when I was only nine days old. I was supposed to be born on Saturday, June 19, 2004, the day of the parade, but arrived on Thursday, June 10. My middle name is Laurel for the festival, which has always been a super big event for my family and me. I haven’t missed it once in the past 18 years."

Regina was chosen to represent Wellsboro Area High School by faculty and staff.

The semi-finalists were each asked to draw one question and answer it during the coronation program. When she drew the question about education and what she wanted to do after college, Regina told the audience she was really excited to be answering a question about something she is passionate about and means a lot to her.

Beginning on Aug. 15, Miss Regina will be attending Penn State University in State College. “I will be majoring in aerospace engineering to design spaceships and satellites that will go to Mars,” she told the audience. “If that doesn’t happen in 10 years, I’ll continue to help people work toward that goal and fly to Mars whenever I can,” she said later.

While in college, she is planning to work toward an internship at Lockheed Martin Corporation, an American aerospace and technology corporation with worldwide interests.

Regina hopes to work for NASA at some point in her career as an aerospace engineer.

All four years of high school, Miss Regina was on the distinguished honor roll and student council, serving as Class of 2022 president in 9th grade and vice president in 10th grade and as council vice president in 11th grade and president in 12th grade.

During the past three years, she was a member of the Connect 4 student mentoring program and had roles in high school musicals; as a junior and senior was a color guard majorette and a member of the National Honor Society; and as a senior was the Wellsboro Alumni Council senior class representative.

As a junior and senior, she was employed at UPMC Wellsboro as a food service attendant for hospital patients. This summer she is working as a full-time babysitter for an area family with two children.

First Runner-Up

Ashley Rich of Central Mountain High School received the second place recognition. “I did not expect it, especially since I was the last candidate to be selected as a top 10 semi-finalist. It was such a great experience," said Rich. She is the daughter of Tammy Rich of Bald Eagle Township.

“I’m going to take one for the team,” said Rich upon learning that the question she had drawn was about net-zero carbon emissions. “All of us were given the opportunity to look at 13 questions, 10 of which we were going to answer on stage if chosen to be a semi-finalist,” she said. “That was one of the two questions that were pretty difficult and you had to think more about.”

In her answer, Rich focused on renewable energy and talked about how solar panels and water power could be used to increase electricity and reduce carbon emissions to address the issue of global warming. She also said that increasing sales of electric cars would help.

Rich was named salutatorian of her class, served as Class of 2022 vice president in 10th grade and president in 11th and 12th grades and was a member of the National Honor Society in 11th and 12th grades.

In grades 10, 11 and 12, she was a member of Key Club, the Rotary Interact Club (treasurer in 11th and 12th grades), and played on her school’s volleyball team (defensive specialist in junior varsity in 10th grade and in varsity in 11th and 12th grades).

The past three years, Rich was employed at the Lock Haven YMCA as a gymnastics coach, on the Fitness Team and Child Watch after school, on weekends and during the summer.

Second Runner-Up

Ruby Muse of Montoursville Area High School was named second runner-up. “I was not expecting to make it into the top 10 much less be named a runner-up,” said Muse. She is the daughter of Julia Muse of Montoursville and Dale Brion of Liberty.

“The weekend was a big learning experience for me. You gain something from being put together with a bunch of people you don’t know. It isn’t as scary as I had thought. I worried that no one would talk to me or that I might be over estimating my social abilities," said Muse.

Muse was asked a technology question: what is the effect of texting and social media on communication today? To which she replied, “I am a teenager so I hear a lot of students speaking using text slang such as “LOL” or “BTDubs” instead of actual words. Teenagers would rather post their problems on social media versus getting together with other students to have one-on-one, face to face conversations in person, which is not a good thing.”

Muse is a member of the National Honor Society and the Honor Societies for Science, English, Math, Social Studies and Spanish. She is a percussionist in her school’s concert and marching bands, a competitive target archer and involved in a number of service organizations, such as Key Club. She received the Distinguished Key Club Member Award for completing more than 50 hours of service.

Since May 2021, she has been a food service employee at UPMC Williamsport.

Following graduation in 2023, she plans to attend a 4-year college and major in nursing, with a minor in Spanish. Muse hopes to study and/or volunteer abroad with a nursing program in a Spanish-speaking country.

Laurel Queen judges included David Cohick, judge coordinator and the director of Tioga County Emergency Services in Wellsboro; Renata Stiehl, WENY-TV news director and anchor in Horseheads, N.Y.; Jacob Michaels with 93.3 WBZD-FM, Muncy; and Marti Shabloski of Tioga County Emergency Services.

