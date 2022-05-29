Benton, Pa. -- A festive Memorial Day parade in Benton brought community members together to wave flags and honor those who gave all as organizations and community groups marched down Main Street on Sunday.
Benton Parade_kids_2022.jpg
Decked out in red, white, and blue, kids on the parade route
Fort Ricketts parade_2022.jpg
Parade Float_2022.jpg
A float in the Benton parade
Marching in the parade_2022.jpg
Fort Ricketts Memorial Day parade_2022.jpg
Benton Memorial Day parade
Memorial Day Ceremony_Benton_2022.jpg
Memorial Day ceremony under a brilliant blue sky
Motorcycle_2022.jpg
Motorcycle flying an American flag in the Fort Ricketts/Benton Memorial Day parade
Honoring the fallen_Benton_2022.jpg
Member of the Red Knights, PA Chapter 34 motorcycle club; Shickshinny American Legion member pause to remember the fallen
Veterans Memorial_2022.jpg
"Dedicated to the memory of the veterans of all the wars who served their Country and God. They loved peace but fought with honor to preserve justice and freedom here and throughout the world."
Benton Cemetary Memorial Day Ceremony_2022.jpg
Benton Cemetary, honoring the fallen
Benton Cemetary Memorial ceremony.jpg
Benton Cemetary Salute_2022.jpg
Benton Cemetary_Memorial Day_2022.jpg
Benton Cemetary Memorial_2022.jpg
Benton Cemetary Memorial Day ceremony
Benton Cemetary_memorial_2022.jpg
Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day
Benton Cemetary service_2022.jpg
The parade ended in the Benton Cemetary
Gun salute_Benton_Memorial Day_2022.jpg
Rifle volley, Benton Cemetary
Flag in cemetary_2022.jpg
Remarks at Benton Cemetary_2022.jpg
Fort Ricketts FVW Post 8317_2022.jpg
Sponsored by Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317
Ladies Auxiliary_2022.jpg
Kathy Konnick and Beverly Kemmerer, life members of the VFW Post 8317 Auxiliary
The patriotic parade, organized by the Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317, was held under blue skies, ending in the Benton Cemetary for a ceremony.
