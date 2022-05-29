Memorial Day Service at Benton Cemetary_2022.jpg

The cemetary was adorned with American Flags to recognize and honor fallen veterans

 K. Pauling

Benton, Pa. -- A festive Memorial Day parade in Benton brought community members together to wave flags and honor those who gave all as organizations and community groups marched down Main Street on Sunday. 

Fort Ricketts Memorial Day parade

Miss the parade and ceremony? Scroll through the photo gallery to catch glimpses of the day.

1 of 21

Related reading: 

The patriotic parade, organized by the Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317, was held under blue skies, ending in the Benton Cemetary for a ceremony.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.