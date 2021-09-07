Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College invite local high school students to attend “College Night” on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Keiper Recreation Center on the College’s campus.

College Night has been an annual event for nearly 30 years and gives local high school students the chance to interact and network with representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities. The event is free and open to the public. For the safety of our students, families, and representatives, masks will be required for all in attendance.

Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss their programs, scholarship offerings, and internship/research opportunities.

“The LCCA College Fair is a great way for high school students (even those in 9th and 10th grade) to gain an exposure to the many post-secondary options available,” said Emily Wagner, LCCA treasurer. “Families who attend can speak with representatives of those schools, gather informational handouts, and talk with them about financial aid. We hope that through this event, students and their families can walk away knowing the next steps to take in life beyond high school.”

“We are so grateful to be able to open our campus once again for the Lycoming County Counselors Association to host their annual college fair,” said Jessica A. Quintana Hess, director of admissions at Lycoming.

“The past two academic years have been challenging for many high schoolers and our local students were no exception. The opportunity for them to come to campus and engage with our staff and representatives from a number of other colleges and universities is really a great benefit for those engaging in the college search. As the Lycoming College area representative, I am excited to welcome our community to this program!”

The following institutions are scheduled to attend:

Air Force ROTC Albright College Alfred University American College Dublin Arcadia University ARMY ROTC Bloomsburg University of PA Cairn University California University of Pennsylvania Central Penn College Chatham University Clarion University of Pennsylvania Delaware Valley University Duquesne University Eastern University Edinboro University Elizabethtown College Gannon University Harrisburg University of Science & Technology Houghton College Indiana University of Pennsylvania Johnson & Wales University Juniata College Keuka College King's College La Roche University Lebanon Valley College Lock Haven University Lycoming College Mansfield University Marywood University Millersville University Misericordia University New Village Institute Pennsylvania College of Technology Point Park University Roanoke College Saint Francis University Saint Vincent College Seton Hill University Slippery Rock University South Hills School of Business & Technology Thaddeus Stevens College Thiel College Triangle Tech University of Notre Dame University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Verto Education Waynesburg University Widener University Wilkes University Wilson College