Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Counselors Association (LCCA) and Lycoming College invite local high school students to attend “College Night” on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Keiper Recreation Center on the College’s campus.

College Night has been an annual event for nearly 30 years and gives local high school students the chance to interact and network with representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities. The event is free and open to the public. For the safety of our students, families, and representatives, masks will be required for all in attendance.

Representatives from schools in Pennsylvania and surrounding states, as well as branches of the military, will be available to discuss their programs, scholarship offerings, and internship/research opportunities.

“The LCCA College Fair is a great way for high school students (even those in 9th and 10th grade) to gain an exposure to the many post-secondary options available,” said Emily Wagner, LCCA treasurer. “Families who attend can speak with representatives of those schools, gather informational handouts, and talk with them about financial aid. We hope that through this event, students and their families can walk away knowing the next steps to take in life beyond high school.”

“We are so grateful to be able to open our campus once again for the Lycoming County Counselors Association to host their annual college fair,” said Jessica A. Quintana Hess, director of admissions at Lycoming.

“The past two academic years have been challenging for many high schoolers and our local students were no exception. The opportunity for them to come to campus and engage with our staff and representatives from a number of other colleges and universities is really a great benefit for those engaging in the college search. As the Lycoming College area representative, I am excited to welcome our community to this program!”

The following institutions are scheduled to attend:

  1. Air Force ROTC
  2. Albright College
  3. Alfred University
  4. American College Dublin
  5. Arcadia University
  6. ARMY ROTC
  7. Bloomsburg University of PA
  8. Cairn University
  9. California University of Pennsylvania
  10. Central Penn College
  11. Chatham University
  12. Clarion University of Pennsylvania
  13. Delaware Valley University
  14. Duquesne University
  15. Eastern University
  16. Edinboro University
  17. Elizabethtown College
  18. Gannon University
  19. Harrisburg University of Science & Technology
  20. Houghton College
  21. Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  22. Johnson & Wales University
  23. Juniata College
  24. Keuka College
  25. King's College
  26. La Roche University
  27. Lebanon Valley College
  28. Lock Haven University
  29. Lycoming College
  30. Mansfield University
  31. Marywood University
  32. Millersville University
  33. Misericordia University
  34. New Village Institute
  35. Pennsylvania College of Technology
  36. Point Park University
  37. Roanoke College
  38. Saint Francis University
  39. Saint Vincent College
  40. Seton Hill University
  41. Slippery Rock University
  42. South Hills School of Business & Technology
  43. Thaddeus Stevens College
  44. Thiel College
  45. Triangle Tech
  46. University of Notre Dame
  47. University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
  48. Verto Education
  49. Waynesburg University
  50. Widener University
  51. Wilkes University
  52. Wilson College

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!