State College, Pa. – Father absence is often the root cause of many societal problems, said Jeffrey Scott Steiner, M. Ed., Executive Director of Dads’ Resource Center.

Those problems include low high school and college graduation rates, teen pregnancy, juvenile incarceration and increased use of federal assistance programs, such as SNAP and WIC.

However, there are many systemic challenges that leave behind fathers who want to be present for their families.

A virtual event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, to explore the academic, social-emotional and financial implications of father absence for children.

The event, the 2020 SOC Symposium: Better Futures for Our Children, is hosted by Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resource Center featuring former Mayor of Philadelphia Dr. W. Wilson Goode Sr. and Dads’ Resource Center Founder and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers.

The event promotes the benefits for youth and society as a whole of having both parents present in their children’s’ lives.

Speakers will also talk about barriers to father access in the state of Pennsylvania and why father involvement matters.

Those interested in attending the online event can register here.