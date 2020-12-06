Williamsport, Pa. – Ho-ho-no! Don't let your kids sit on Santa's lap this year, UPMC warns parents.

"Sitting on Santa's lap puts your child at high-risk for infection," the health system advised.

Other high-risk activities that UPMC suggests you avoid include:

Shopping in crowded malls or stores

Attending holiday parades

Joining "Turkey Trots" or other races with many participants

Playing "Turkey Bowl" football or other close-contact games with people not from your household

Going to in-person holiday parties

Instead, UPMC suggests these lower-risk holiday activities:

Shopping online

Visiting Santa virtually

Decorating your home

Watching sports and holiday movies from home

Viewing your community's holiday lights with members of your household

“Any time you visit public establishments, every family member over the age of 2 should wear a mask over their mouth and nose, stay at least six feet apart from people outside of the family group, and wash their hands often,” says Megan Freeman, MD, fellow, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.