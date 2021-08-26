Muncy, Pa. – The 2021 Muncy Lawn Party has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to an announcement by UPMC.

The UPMC Lawn Party Committee and UPMC Muncy attributed the decision to the recent increase in risk of potential exposure of COVID-19.

“We strongly feel it is in the best interest of our community and public health to cancel this year’s event,” said Ron Reynolds, UPMC Muncy president. "We were hoping to be able to host the event with a new fall date this year. However, the recent COVID-19 trends in the region and across the state are concerning.

"This is not a decision we made in haste and adheres to the clinical guidance of our infection disease experts. It’s our best option right now to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe while also doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

UPMC Muncy Auxiliary intended to use the proceeds from this year’s event to purchase new patient recliners for the emergency department and short-stay rehabilitation unit. These new recliners would improve the patient experience, enhance safety, and increase comfort.

With this year’s cancellation, UPMC Muncy Auxiliary asks community members and businesses to consider donating toward the recliner project.

The 2020 Lawn Party was also canceled out of concern for COVID-19 transmission. It would have been the event's 37th year.

Donations in the form of a check are being accepted and should be mailed to UPMC Muncy, Attention: Myra Hartman, 215 East Water St., Muncy, Pa., 17756. Checks should be made payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation and noted as a donation for the Muncy Lawn Party.



