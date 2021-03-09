Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC welcomes Colleen Law, DPM, to the foot and ankle team at UPMC Specialty Care Albright Footcare - Berwick, 103 West 9th St., Berwick.

Dr. Law received her medical degree in podiatric medicine from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia, and completed her residency in podiatric foot and ankle surgery at St. Luke's University Health Network, Allentown, Pa. She is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons as well as the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine.

"Issues related to the foot and ankle can have significant effects on a person's quality of life, especially for those with diabetes or other wound healing conditions which can lead to serious complications," said Dr. Law. "Whether it's something as simple as addressing aches and pains in the feet or something as complex as reconstruction after a traumatic injury, it's my goal to help my patients understand why they're having issues and how we can best address them to restore their active lifestyle."

Dr. Law is accepting new patients and referrals. To schedule an appointment, call 570-759-1363.

For more information on Foot and Ankle services at UPMC, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.