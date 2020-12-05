Dec. 6 update: A $1,000 reward is being offered by the My Vision 9 Foundation for Maverick Wilton Morgret's safe return. Morgret, described as having mental health issues, was reported missing on Thursday. He still had not been located as of 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The foundation's owner Chanelle Johnson-Edwards said, "If you are a friend etc who knows anything please reach out to my foundation at 570-666-3211 or 570-494-3627 or message me. We will not share your information and everything will be kept confidential we just want to know he’s ok and not in any danger."

Williamsport, Pa. – A 16-year-old Williamsport male reported as missing still has not been found as of Saturday morning.

Maverick Wilton Morgret was last seen in the area of West Fourth Street and Cemetery Street in the City of Williamsport wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white sneakers.

He is almost 6 feet tall.

If seen, please call 570-337-4878 or 911.

Police received the missing persons report around 6:37 p.m. on Dec. 3.