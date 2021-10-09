Wellsboro -- The Wellsboro community will hold a community-wide yard sale and fall cleanup event as peak foliage slows in the northern tier region.

The yard sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the fall cleanup will be week-long, from Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22.

The permit fee is waived for those who choose to participate in the community-wide yard sale. Area merchants will be offering clearance items at special sidewalk sale events. Residents, non-profit organizations, churches, and youth groups are invited to participate by holding private yard sales at their homes or facilities in Wellsboro Borough on Oct. 15 and 16.

Fall Cleanup Week

Acceptable items that can be left at curbside for collection during cleanup week are: leaves and lawn rakings in bags; trash; old lumber and boards less than five feet long; old furniture (mattresses must be wrapped completely in plastic and taped shut or they will not be picked up); and only two old tires per household. Brush, small tree limbs cut into three-foot lengths and tree clippings must be bagged or bundled. Depending on size, NTSWA may choose to not pick up brush. Items must be left on the front curb and will be picked up on residents’ regular garbage collection day but at an earlier time.

Borough residents can dispose of leaves and grass or shrub clippings at the compost bin at the Borough Garage at 233 Old Tioga Street. Larger branches and logs can be disposed of at the Borough’s compost area at 11 Wheatley Ballfield Park Lane off Meade Street. To use the Meade Street area, residents must pick up and return the key to the Borough Office at 14 Crafton Street.

Items not accepted during cleanup week are: Demolition and construction materials, scrap metal, refrigerators and AC units (anything with Freon) and electronic devices.

Those items are accepted at the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority's Tiadaghton Area Transfer Station at 10455 Route 6, Wellsboro. For hours, information and pricing or to possibly schedule an extra pick up at the resident’s cost, call (570) 724-0145.

Electronic devices, including televisions ($30 each), monitors ($30 each), computers ($10 each), computer keyboards, mice, cables ($2 each) and desktop printers ($10 each) are accepted for recycling at NTSWA’s Blossburg location at 540 Old Bloss Road Blossburg, Pa 16912 or at the Troy location at 108 Steam Hollow Road, Troy, Pa 16947. There is a limit of five devices per appointment.

Only credit or debit cards will be accepted for payment. Pre-register at NTSWA.org or schedule an appointment by calling (570) 297-4177 ext. 24 between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays only.

For more information about the community-wide yard sale or fall cleanup week and what can and cannot be left at curbside for pick up, contact the Wellsboro Borough Office at (570) 724-4604.



