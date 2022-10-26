NCPA Trick or Treat.jpg

NCPA will be hosting a Trick or Treating event Wednesday, Oct. 26, on Pine Street in Williamsport. The event is part of the Williamsport Business Associations Downtown Trick or Treat. 

Williamsport, Pa. — It's that time of year when various spooks and specters are all about, and NCPA is inviting you to come grab some candy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. on Pine Street, Williamsport. 

NCPA will be hosting a trick or treat event as part of the Williamsport Business Association's broader Downtown Trick or Treat.

Those who come dressed as NCPA's DIY mac and cheese costume will also get a little something special in addition to the candy.

Our DIY costume is a quick and easy costume for anyone struggling to come up with ideas. NCPA's mac and cheese is just a jumping off point. Feel free to explore your creativity inside the broader category of cheesy pasta. 

Video: 

