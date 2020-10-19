Wellsboro, Pa. – Do you want to be a light of hope in the life of a child facing abuse, neglect or abandonment?

The Tioga County Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold its inaugural training on Oct. 22.

A CASA volunteer is a specially trained citizen age 21 or older who is appointed by a judge to represent the best interest of an abused or neglected child in court.

Court Appointed Special Advocates ensure that each child's individual needs remain a priority in an overburdened child welfare system, Tioga County CASA said.

"If you are looking for a meaningful way to give back to your community and help youth in the County's care, please consider submitting an application!" Tioga County CASA said on their Facebook page.

All participants must submit an application and have an interview before attending the training.

For more information, call 570-948-2334 or message them on Facebook.