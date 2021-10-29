Williamsport, Pa. -- As the competition stakes rise, area marching bands are polishing their shows for the upcoming championships.

This Sunday are the A class championships in Harrisburg. Jersey Shore, Shamokin, Berwick, Bloomsburg, and Southern Tioga, will be competing.

Williamsport, Loyalsock, and Shikellamy will take the field November 7, for the Open class championships.

Results from TOC Region 4, Loyalsock Twp. HS, Oct. 16 Group 1A results: Jersey Shore -- first place (76.67) Group 2A results: Shamokin -- first place (83.65)

Southern Tioga -- second place (81.17) Group 3A results: Berwick -- first place (83.57) Group 1 Open: Shikellamy -- first place (87.6) Group 2 Open: Williamsport -- first place (92.2) Exhibition Loyalsock -- 86.4

Marc Garside, show designer for Williamsport and a number of other area marching bands, said Williamsport is in a really good position. "All we're doing is adding some polishing, a little more choreography, dotting some i's and crossing some t's with the music," he said.

"The students have performed every part of the show at a very high level. Right now the challenge is consistency and getting them to perform every part of the show at a high level every time. We had a great rehearsal last night, we have a long rehearsal on Saturday, and we have several rehearsals next week."

Mayor Slaughter came out to support the band at regional championships at Willilamsport High School last week. "He watched the band warm up, and talked to them before they took the field. He then watched Loyalsock and Williamsport compete on the field," said Garside. Slaughter is a former member and drum major for Williamsport.

Scoring along the road

The Regional 4 Championships of the Tournament of Bands (TOB) took place on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Williamsport Area High School*.

Several local school districts participated and received high rankings.

Group 1A results

Jersey Shore HS High Percussion & Guard (77.93)

Group 2A results

Bloomsburg HS High Guard (85.07)

Shamokin Area HS Percussion (84.48)

Southern Tioga HS (82.06)

Group 3A results

Mifflin County HS High Percussion & Guard (90.57)

Berwick Area HS (85.61)

Group 1 Open

Shikellamy HS High Percussion & Guard (87.55)

Group 2 Open

Williamsport Area HS High Percussion & Guard (93.45)

Loyalsock Twp HS (88.20)

While the students are performing at a high level and having fun doing it, Garside noted the most stressful element: "Worrying about kids getting covid or quarantined from exposure," he said.

"Bands have been struggling with this all year. Unlike in sports we can't just put a backup in. It means we're marching with holes on the field and parts missing. This dynamic has even changed how we designed shows," he said. Show designers are shying away from doing as many things that rely on everyone being there, he explained, like moving props around the field.

"We're definitely pushing the pedal to the floor until we're across the finish line. These kids are the hardest working kids I know," said Garside.

Correction *These are the scores for the Region 4 Championship @ Williamsport Area HS, Oct. 23, 2021. Previously listed were the scores for the Oct. 16 competition.