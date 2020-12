Williamsport, Pa. – A 16-year-old Williamsport male reported as missing still has not been found as of Saturday morning.

Maverick Wilton Morgret was last seen in the area of West Fourth Street and Cemetery Street in the City of Williamsport wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white sneakers.

He is almost 6 feet tall.

If seen, please call 570-337-4878 or 911.

Police received the missing persons report around 6:37 p.m. on Dec. 3.