Harrisburg, Pa. – The spring trout season opener is one of Pennsylvania's greatest outdoor traditions and it begins this year at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

"After a long winter and a very challenging year, we're all looking for fun, safe, and affordable ways to get outside, relax, and spend time with our families. Trout fishing is right at the top of the list for people of all ages," Pa. Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said.