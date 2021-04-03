Harrisburg, Pa. – The spring trout season opener is one of Pennsylvania's greatest outdoor traditions and it begins this year at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.
"After a long winter and a very challenging year, we're all looking for fun, safe, and affordable ways to get outside, relax, and spend time with our families. Trout fishing is right at the top of the list for people of all ages," Pa. Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said.
The Commission has been anticipating the event by reminding anglers to be mindful of cold water safety and to be courteous of landowners.
"Please respect the privilege granted to you by landowners to fish on their property. Please don't litter," the Commission said on their Facebook page.
To celebrate Pennsylvania's fishing, boating and aquatic resources, the Commission will also be holding a spring photography contest. Entries can include anglers, boaters, reptiles, amphibians and waterway scenics. Winners will be published in a feature issue of Pennsylvania Angler & Boater and the Commission's Facebook page.