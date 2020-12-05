NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Cat
Name: Chicken
This week we are featuring a cat named Chicken. Chicken is eight months old and is bonded with his brother, Biscuit. Their foster mom says they are quite possibly the most loving kittens she has ever had. They are looking for a forever home together.
Turtle
Name: April O'Neil
April came in with another turtle, Michelangelo. They are Red-Eared Sliders and are named after characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show. You never know what types of pets are looking for forever homes at the SPCA (We even have snakes right now!)
Check our website lycomingspca.org
for all of the loving pets, updated daily. If interested in a pet, call the SPCA at 570-322-4646 to set up an appointment.
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!