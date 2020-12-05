NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat

Name: Chicken

This week we are featuring a cat named Chicken. Chicken is eight months old and is bonded with his brother, Biscuit. Their foster mom says they are quite possibly the most loving kittens she has ever had. They are looking for a forever home together.

Turtle

Name: April O'Neil

April came in with another turtle, Michelangelo. They are Red-Eared Sliders and are named after characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show. You never know what types of pets are looking for forever homes at the SPCA (We even have snakes right now!)

Check our website lycomingspca.org for all of the loving pets, updated daily. If interested in a pet, call the SPCA at 570-322-4646 to set up an appointment.