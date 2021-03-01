Beggs_NCPA

Sojourners Truth Ministries announced the hire of a new volunteer coordinator for their Sojourner's House of Hope, Pat Beggs.

 Sojourner Truth Ministries
Williamsport, Pa. – Sojourners Truth Ministries announced the hire of a new volunteer coordinator for their Sojourner's House of Hope, Pat Beggs.

"Pat Beggs is a natural fit for volunteering for the House of Hope! She has a special heart for helping others, focusing especially on women's and children's ministries," the nonprofit group said on their Facebook page

Ms. Beggs will help women who are leaving homelessness behind to gain life skills and access spiritual resources. 

Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc. is a nonprofit religious organization that has been ministering since 1998 to the disenfranchised, homeless and lonely of the northcentral Pennsylvania region. 

The ministry provides lunch six days per week and friendship with assistance.

"We birth ministries that arise from the needs of those who come through our doors," the nonprofit group said.

If you'd like to volunteer, there are many options from "secret sisters" to tutoring, leading life skills workshops and more. 

Please reach out to Pat Beggs for more information about volunteering at PBeggs4stm@gmail.com.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.