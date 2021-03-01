"Pat Beggs is a natural fit for volunteering for the House of Hope! She has a special heart for helping others, focusing especially on women's and children's ministries," the nonprofit group said on their Facebook page.
Ms. Beggs will help women who are leaving homelessness behind to gain life skills and access spiritual resources.
Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc. is a nonprofit religious organization that has been ministering since 1998 to the disenfranchised, homeless and lonely of the northcentral Pennsylvania region.
The ministry provides lunch six days per week and friendship with assistance.
"We birth ministries that arise from the needs of those who come through our doors," the nonprofit group said.