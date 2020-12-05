Lock Haven, Pa. – Dozens of local businesses in downtown Lock Haven are running promotions and discounts today for Small Business Saturday.

Woodcarver Jeffery Donoughe is hosting a Live Chainsaw Carving show from 10 a.m. to noon today in the Clinton County Courthouse parking lot.

"Since we want to keep him safe and healthy, he’ll be in our office, but he’ll be keeping a close eye on his mailbox out front. We encourage children of all ages to write an “old fashioned” letter to Santa and come drop it off for him!" Downtown Lock Haven Inc. said.

Some of today's promotions include 25% off all clothes at A Little Bird, 25% off all Christmas merchandise at American Rescue Workers, and $25 off a class pack at Full Body Health N Fitness.