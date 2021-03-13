Harrisburg, Pa. – Daylight saving time goes into effect tonight at 2 a.m. in Pennsylvania. At that time, clocks jump forward one hour.

"When local standard time is about to reach 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, clocks are turned forward 1 hour to 3 a.m. local daylight time instead," wrote Time and Date AS, a top-ranking site for time zone information.

Less sleep for more daylight, so to speak.

The idea of daylight saving was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 but not implemented until after World War I, CNN reported. The notion was to save energy used for lights.

But the "spring forward, fall back" time shifts are not popular with everyone.

Earlier this week, eight Republican lawmakers introduced legislation to prohibit the use of daylight saving time in the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania is one of dozens of states with proposals to end the clock-changing confusion altogether.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine published a position statement in October saying that seasonal time changes should be abolished in favor of a fixed year-round national standard time.

The Pa. House of Representatives reconvenes on March 15.