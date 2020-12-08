Montoursville, Pa. – Representative-Elect Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) announced that his district offices in Montoursville and Jersey Shore are now open to the public.

Hamm’s Montoursville district office is located at 274 Broad St. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 570-546-2084 or 570-327-2084. The office will close each day from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.

Hamm’s Jersey Shore district office is located in Room 105 of the Tiadaghton Valley Mall, 701 Allegheny St. This office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached at 570-398-4476. This office will also be closed each day from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.

Hamm plans to hold office hours in Union County and will soon announce the location, dates and times.

“I am humbled and honored to represent and take the voice of the great people of Lycoming and Union counties to Harrisburg,” said Hamm. “I invite anyone who wishes to visit my staff and I in our district offices to discuss how I can best serve you as your State Representative.”

Both district offices are freely open to the public during business hours. No appointment is required.

Hamm was elected to represent the 84th Legislative District in the 2020 General Election, replacing Rep. Garth Everett who chose to retire after 14 years of service. Hamm will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

The 84th Legislative District consists of the Union County townships of White Deer and Gregg, as well as the following portions of Lycoming County: the townships of Anthony, Bastress, Brady, Brown, Cascade, Cogan House, Cummings, Eldred, Fairfield, Franklin, Gamble, Hepburn, Jackson, Jordan, Lewis, Limestone, Lycoming, McHenry, McIntyre, McNett, Mifflin, Mill Creek, Moreland, Muncy, Muncy Creek, Nippenose, Penn, Piatt, Pine, Plunketts Creek, Porter, Shrewsbury, Upper Fairfield, Washington, Watson and Wolf; and the boroughs of Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Montoursville, Muncy, Picture Rocks and Salladasburg.