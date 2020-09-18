Pennsylvania State Police are conducting child safety seat checks the week of Sept. 20 to 24 as part of National Child Passenger Safety week.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, PSP Milton will hold child safety seat checks from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the barracks at 50 Lawton Lane, Milton.

Parents are encouraged to have the safety seats already installed prior to coming to the event. A certified child passenger safety seat technician can check the seat for proper installation and use.

Children under age four are required to be in a child safety seat. If the child is under age two, they are required to be rear facing.

Children ages four to eight are required to at least be in a booster seat, but it is recommended staying in a child safety seat as long as the child fits the height/weight guidelines for the seat.

Children under the age of 13 are recommended to sit in the back seat, if at all possible.

To ensure proper precautions are followed due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Potential attendees are encouraged to make an appointment. Anyone who has experienced COVID-19 related symptoms or has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event must schedule an appointment at a later date.

For additional information/appointments contact Trooper Mark S. Reasner at 570 524-2662.

PSP Montoursville also will be conducting child safety seat checks at the barracks at 899 Cherry Street, Montoursville. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 570 368-5700.