Coudersport, Pa. – The Potter County Education Council, a non-profit organization in Coudersport, recently was granted almost $500,000 by the USDA Russ DLT (Distance Learning Telemedicine).

They will be using the funds to improve technical capabilities at many area high schools.

This will create student accessibility to higher-level classes like Math, STEM, and foreign languages.

Students will be able to attend these classes virtually from their own classrooms.

Remaining funds will be used at the Potter County Gunzburger Building to improve telecommuting acoustics for workforce development.

The Education Council is working on many projects to improve area access to higher education and career development.