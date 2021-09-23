Williamsport -- It has been over a year and a half since the Pajama Factory welcomed the community into its studios, and the tenants of the factory have decided that it's about time for an Open Studio Event! Join tenants both new and old on Oct. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Visit the following tenants:

These are just a small selection of the 20 plus studios that will be opening their doors to the community, welcoming you to visit, or revisit.

“This year’s October First Friday at the Pajama Factory is an opportunity to for the public to revisit the Pajama Factory and see what we’ve been up to,” said Event Committee member Brian Spies. “We can’t wait to have you see how our community continues to grow and thrive, and to see all the changes that have occurred while you’ve been away. Ultimately, we want to say Welcome Back!”

A list of all participating studios follows:

Will Goddard, Studio 9-201, will be showing his candles / rocks / clocks / steampunk lamps / carvings.

Marsha Turner-Pluhar, Studio 9-203, will welcome the public to visit her studio for an open house.

Keeley Kelch - Keeley Loy Photography, Studio 9-205, will be promoting her photography.

David Becker, Studio 9-209, is having a fall art sale! It includes various ceramic works and prints of graphite drawings and paintings at 50% off the regular price for that night only!

Lynne M Becker, Studio 9-207, will be highlighting her photography, alternative photographic processes, encaustic painting, non-fiction writer - life events, stories of caregiver/dementia and stories of the joy of their lives + others, and 1 on 1 encaustic painting workshops.

Abdul Malik Walker, Studio 9-210s, provides First Aid CPR Training.

Sarah Neubold, Studio 7-245, creates mixed media artwork, and offers a variety of artmaking classes for all ages.

Todd Rice, Studio 7-243, will be open to the public, sharing his paintings and sculptural creations.

Paul Clacher: Coloring Your World, Studio 7-250, will be showing his watercolor & colored pencil paintings.

Gallery 1307 will be showing a selection of the large scale paintings by area narrative artist Joanne Landis as well as having solo guitar tunes from Lori Smith.

Chad Andrews: Studio Paper+, Studio 10-230, will be selling cards and prints.

Janet Sherman, Studio 10-221, will have her jewelry and mixed media work on view.

Markeisha Valentine, Studio 9-322, will be promoting her beauty services.

Courtney Fowler, Studio 9-338, will be selling her resin, wreaths, mixed media, polymer clay, and various crafts, as well as accepting commissions.

Leslie James, Studio 7-330, will be selling Fine art and hand sewn purses and totes.

Francesca Neville, Studio 7-306, will be selling vintage clothing and accessories.

Chris Basham, Studio 7-312E, will be highlighting his Web design, development, marketing, search engine optimization, and accessibility.

Jordan DeArment, Studio 7-407, will be highlighting his original artwork, prints, cards.

Pasta by Deb, Studio 6-111, will be selling her homemade pasta.

The White Knight’s Game Room and Erik’s Edibles on the first floor of Buildings 5 & 6 will be open and showcasing their wares, their regular Friday gaming schedule will be occurring as well.

Factory Works Photo Lab, Studio 9-206, will be promoting their upcoming fall classes and workshops including a caffenol printing workshop, using instant coffee and other household items to make photographic prints in the darkroom. People interested in signing up will be able to do so by prepaying with cash, check or credit card.

Factory Works Clay Studio, Studio 10-226, will be hosting an open house highlighting their programming, facilities and the work of their members.

The Williamsport Community Woodshop, at the south end of the courtyard, will be highlighting its programming and work created by its members.

From 8 to 10 p.m. there will be a PJ Factory Jam in the Community Room. The house band will include Lori Smith, Jerome Bennett, and other local musicians. Musicians of all ages are encouraged and welcome to rotate in to jam.

The Pajama Factory is located at 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport. Admission to the event is free. Please note that in keeping with current CDC and Pennsylvania Health Department guidance, masks are required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors and when unable to maintain safe social distance while outdoors. For more information about the Pajama Factory, please visit www.pajamafactory.net or email events@pajamafactory.net.



