Blossburg, Pa. – To spread joy and love this Christmas, the Arnot Community Church in Blossburg is giving away free trees.

The church will hold a drive-through event on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the Riverside Plaza in Blossburg. Social distancing will be maintained.

"This is just one of the ways that we can show the love of Jesus this Christmas," the church said on its Facebook page. "Please help spread the word if you know a family in need."