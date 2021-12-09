Williamsport, Pa. – A local ministry could use the gift of heat this Christmas. West End Christian Community Center in the Newberry section of Williamsport had an emergency earlier this week when the boiler furnace stopped working.

A volunteer staff of between 75 to 100 people continued to come into the building and worked in the cold to make meals for the low-income clients who frequent the café, according to a memo from the United Methodist Churches of the Susquehanna Conference. The café feeds about 1,600 people per month.

Other services provided at the center include a clothing giveaway, quarters for laundry needs, a children’s shoe bank, diaper bank, and a program which distributes backpacks of food for weekends to children in nine area schools.

By Wednesday, Dec. 8, the center was able to get heat again for a cost of $30,000. However, that does not include the upcoming cost to upgrade the heating system throughout the church and the labor fees, according to the memo.

To help, the United Methodist Churches is asking the public for any donations they can send via mail to the church at 901 Diamond Street, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Checks sent to the center should have Furnace Emergency on the memo line. The center can be reached by calling (570) 323-6297.

United Methodist Churches also suggested in the memo that churches share the request with their church families and encourage youth to raise money by making homemade signs and collecting donations from passing cars. People also are encouraged to participate in a Christmas Carol event at the church from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

“We know there are so many in our District that are in need of meals, clothing, assistance, etc., and the West End Christian Community Center has been reaching out for years doing that ministry supported by local generous United Methodist members and others,” the memo stated.



