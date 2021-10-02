Bloomsburg, Pa. -- As part of Bloomsburg University's Parents and Family Weekend, the Bloomsburg University Police Department (BU PD) will be holding an open house and canned goods drive on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station located in the Andruss Library building.

Parents and families are encouraged to stop by to meet the officers and staff of the BU PD and learn about the many services offered. BU PD is one of only seven accredited Institutions of Higher Education Law Enforcement Agencies within Pennsylvania to be accredited by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.

In addition, BU PD will join with every major national law enforcement group, state and regional associations representing 47 states, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to jointly organize the most consolidated police-community outreach project in history - National Faith & Blue Weekend 2021. The mission is to facilitate safer, stronger, and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement officers and residents through local faith-based and community organizations.

BU PD will be collecting canned goods to benefit the Bloomsburg University Food Cupboard. Canned goods may be dropped off at the BU police station's main lobby.