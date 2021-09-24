Williamsport -- The third annual observation of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims will take place this Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Brandon Park Bandshell. Families from throughout Central and Northeast Pennsylvania will gather to remember their loved ones who were taken by homicide.

The event will be hosted by Angel Families Unite, a volunteer based group that helps families navigate the aftermath of a homicide, giving ongoing support including court accompaniment, memorials, anniversaries, victims' compensation, education on victim rights, victim impact statements, and 24/7 access to a trauma-trained support person. The group allows members to spend time with others who understand their situation in addition to their court-appointed advocate.

Volunteers for Angel Families Unite consist of families left behind after a homicide. The lead advocate is an angel daughter and began her journey in Alabama and Florida. When she relocated, she brought her mission with her and other angel family members joined. To date, AFU has worked with over 100 homicide victims' families and friends, all of whom have maintained contact and support with AFU.

Congress designated September 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims in 2007, on the anniversary of the murder of Lisa Hullinger, a 19-year-old from Cincinnati who was killed while studying abroad in Germany. Lisa's parents, Robert and Charlotte, founded Parents of Murdered Children after her murder in 1978.



